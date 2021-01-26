Our crisis of inequality needs a policy response

That covid would worsen inequality in India was obvious the moment we went into a lockdown last March. Reports of starved multitudes walking long distances from big cities back to their villages were accompanied by tragic stories of hardship and penury all around, even as waves of job losses even among the better-off swept the country. As the digitally-enabled went online for respite from their disrupted lives, it was clear that internet have-nots would slip further behind, be it in terms of earnings or education. Just how starkly the pandemic polarized Indian well-being has been captured by a supplement of an Oxfam report titled The Inequality Virus. The lockdown stalled commerce and deprived millions of their livelihood, it says, with about 170,000 jobs lost every hour in April, and women hit worse than men. Many recovered from their depths of despair after India began to unlock in June, but their woes still stand in sharp contrast with the riches of the richest. The wealth of our 100 wealthiest individuals, by Oxfam’s report, has gone up by roughly ₹13 trillion since March. The basis of its calculation is not spelt out clearly, but one can safely attribute the rise to our stock market boom, which has sent the net worth of our billionaires soaring. The outcome is an embarrassment of affluence amid gross indigence.

From a domestic policy perspective, this was not meant to happen. But it did, and this was at least partly because of private actions driven by an entirely legitimate profit motive. In a world of cross-border capital flows that can occur at the behest of a few keystrokes in New York or any other financial hub, Indian bourses were exposed to the reflex policy response of central banks that attends almost every economic crisis: the creation of vast quantities of money to be lent at super-low rates of interest. The scale of this exercise in the US, as reflected in the size of its central bank’s balance sheet, has been breathtaking. On 10 March 2020, America’s Federal Reserve reported total assets of just over $4.3 trillion. By 19 January, this count had swollen above $7.4 trillion. While this gush of cash has met some of its objectives, such as keeping US businesses solvent, a portion of it also found itself headed for emerging markets like India in the form of investments in search of returns. That these inflows would inflate asset prices here was a given, just as the chance of a trickle down to our needy was tiny. No doubt, the Reserve Bank of India has also infused our economy with liquidity to hold off bankruptcies, but its infusions have been relatively modest, better aimed, and less likely to have spilt over into share purchases. Yet, since so few Indians own equities, the impact of ultra-cheap money on inequality has been particularly hard on India. Wage compression by Indian companies, done to shore up profits, has widened the divide between the few who live off returns and the many who subsist on salaries.

This distortion calls for redressal. However, imposing a wealth tax, as Piketty fans would like, is unlikely to work. The idea may seem seductive, but would be very difficult to implement fairly. Unlike income, wealth is not a flow and can escape the tax net. The value of long-held property, for example, is rarely marked to market, and accumulated riches can easily be hidden. Such a tax will fail to yield much revenue. Thankfully, the Centre has other ways to raise funds for welfare measures. Help the poor, we certainly must, but not by hamhandedly trying to squeeze the rich.

