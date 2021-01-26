Our crisis of inequality needs a policy response

From a domestic policy perspective, this was not meant to happen. But it did, and this was at least partly because of private actions driven by an entirely legitimate profit motive. In a world of cross-border capital flows that can occur at the behest of a few keystrokes in New York or any other financial hub, Indian bourses were exposed to the reflex policy response of central banks that attends almost every economic crisis: the creation of vast quantities of money to be lent at super-low rates of interest. The scale of this exercise in the US, as reflected in the size of its central bank’s balance sheet, has been breathtaking. On 10 March 2020, America’s Federal Reserve reported total assets of just over $4.3 trillion. By 19 January, this count had swollen above $7.4 trillion. While this gush of cash has met some of its objectives, such as keeping US businesses solvent, a portion of it also found itself headed for emerging markets like India in the form of investments in search of returns. That these inflows would inflate asset prices here was a given, just as the chance of a trickle down to our needy was tiny. No doubt, the Reserve Bank of India has also infused our economy with liquidity to hold off bankruptcies, but its infusions have been relatively modest, better aimed, and less likely to have spilt over into share purchases. Yet, since so few Indians own equities, the impact of ultra-cheap money on inequality has been particularly hard on India. Wage compression by Indian companies, done to shore up profits, has widened the divide between the few who live off returns and the many who subsist on salaries.

