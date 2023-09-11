G20 leaders embraced a roadmap for a “coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework" in the New Delhi Declaration, signalling their commitment to setting international standards for crypto assets. They also backed the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) guidelines on crypto-asset activities, which offer broad recommendations primarily to curb systemic financial risks, giving G20 member countries ample flexibility for domestic regulations. Given this, we should consider the potential shape of India’s regulation for crypto assets.

India has already aligned its foundational policies with recommendations from global bodies like the FSB and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These organizations emphasize that countries shouldn’t treat crypto assets as legal tender or ban them outright. Assigning them legal tender status can undermine domestic monetary policy. Yet, they warn that outright bans can be expensive, hard to enforce, and may spur illicit activities. India once considered a ban, but wisely reconsidered it, recognizing the pitfalls of fostering black markets unintentionally.

India has also implemented anti-money laundering (AML) and tax policies for crypto assets. The AML rules mandate crypto exchanges to report suspicious activities to the Financial Intelligence Unit, the primary agency for AML-related data collection under the ministry of finance. Exchanges must also respond to the agency’s information requests. Meanwhile, crypto transactions face taxation that some argue is an overburden. A 30% income tax is levied on the annual profits from crypto-asset trading, and 1% of each transaction is deducted at source.

Two areas require focus. First, financial regulation. The FSB and IMF note that the crypto-asset world shares vulnerabilities with the traditional financial system. Prioritizing the regulation of market intermediaries like crypto exchanges makes sense. This follows the same philosophy as the notification of entities dealing with crypto as persons carrying on a designated business under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Traditional exchanges operate under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Stock exchanges issue their own rules and regulations for investor protection and other areas, in consonance with Sebi guidance. This means Sebi effectively plays the role of co-regulator in stock markets. This type of regulation is a useful template for complex and heterogenous crypto markets too.

Crypto-assets present unique challenges because they don’t necessarily mimic the characteristics of securities or commodities due to their technical underpinnings. Exchanges can support regulators to help demystify the origins of these assets. Regulated exchanges can help ensure that only issuers that provide enough transparency are allowed to list their assets. For instance, EU regulation provides that crypto-asset issuers produce a “white paper" detailing user rights, obligations, underlying technology, risks and more.

Second, the FSB and IMF advise “targeted legislative reforms where necessary". Our IT legislation stands out as a candidate for revision. Crypto asset intermediaries like exchanges operate exclusively online, interacting with users through apps or websites. While current laws cover these platforms, they might need specialized provisions to ensure user safety. The ongoing IT Act revision offers a chance to incorporate measures for emerging digital products.

Future IT legislation could also address broader concerns, like providing legal clarity for Web 3.0 businesses. New IT rules might explore the overlap between Web 3.0 and Web 2.0, such as social media marketing, and provide a safe harbour for responsible innovation in such areas. Such rules could also contemplate elements of consumer protection that are not covered by other regulations. For instance, specific due diligence could cover the e-commerce and content aspects of Web 3.0, novel security concerns, technology-related frauds and so on.

Addressing these aspects will still leave us with work on challenges like the regulation of stablecoins and decentralized finance (de-fi). For the uninitiated, a stablecoin is a type of crypto asset that is pegged to a specific asset or currency. It achieves stability either through collateral backing or an algorithm that adjusts its supply. However, not all stablecoins are created equal. Algorithmic stablecoins, for instance, are fraught with risks due to their vulnerability to manipulation. A case in point is the Terra Luna debacle last year, where algorithmic discrepancies led to a market crash that erased billions of dollars in value. Defi, on the other hand, operates without centralized intermediaries, making it a complex area to regulate.

With the evolving landscape of crypto assets, the G20’s nuanced stance acknowledges both the untapped potential and inherent macroeconomic risks of this domain. As India navigates emerging facets of the crypto world, it is imperative to craft a regulatory framework that respects the capacity constraints of an emerging market. Industry participation in shaping these regulations will be crucial.