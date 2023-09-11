Our crypto regulation can draw upon the New Delhi Declaration3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:15 PM IST
G20-backed recommendations could guide India’s broad approach to rules for this evolving market
G20 leaders embraced a roadmap for a “coordinated and comprehensive policy and regulatory framework" in the New Delhi Declaration, signalling their commitment to setting international standards for crypto assets. They also backed the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) guidelines on crypto-asset activities, which offer broad recommendations primarily to curb systemic financial risks, giving G20 member countries ample flexibility for domestic regulations. Given this, we should consider the potential shape of India’s regulation for crypto assets.