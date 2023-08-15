India recently restricted imports of personal computers, laptops, palmtops, automatic data processing machines, micro-computers and large/mainframe computers. Despite the fact that such a bold strategic decision aims to boost indigenous manufacturing for job creation, self-reliance, risk diversification and in turn sustainable economic growth, the move faced severe criticism from various quarters that overlooked contemporary economic realities.

With a vast domestic market, India is a net importer of desktops and laptops, which account for a trade deficit of $10 billion, whereas China is a net exporter with a trade surplus of $188 billion. Our dependence on Chinese imports of these items has grown from 73% in 2021-22 to an estimated 81% this fiscal year. Laptops and tablets consist of merely 5% of India’s total production of electronic goods, which is dominated by mobile phones (43%) and followed by industrial electronics (13%), TV and audio accessories (12%), electronic components (11%), auto electronics (8%). Our personal computer market is dominated by imports under brands like HP (34%), Lenovo (16%), Dell (14%), Acer (12%), Asus (7%) and others (18%).

Complacency is easy, a path of least resistance, but it hardly fulfils the economic and strategic objectives of a vast country with rapidly growing demand for hi-tech products. Despite economic liberalization in 1991, we still have miles to go for self-sufficiency in manufactured goods, especially electronic products and components. The government’s efforts to make India a major manufacturing hub include import restrictions, which are expected to promote local value generation by existing market players and encourage new indigenous firms. In 1991, India needed opening up. In 2023, we need a bit of flexibility on that front. Much of the developed world is doing the same .

India can harness vast unexplored potential in computer making: A host of policy initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government for India’s economic transformation has paved the way for world-class manufacturing. Production linked incentives (PLIs) have been instrumental in both boosting domestic manufacturing and curtailing a burgeoning trade-deficit in electronics and other manufacturing goods. With an outlay of over ₹2 trillion, the PLI scheme launched in March 2020 began with mobile phones and components, electrical components and medical devices, and was later extended to 14 sectors, including electronics and IT hardware, white goods, drones, telecom, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto-components. As a result, electronics manufacturing attracted massive investments and exports have risen sharply: those of mobile phones crossed $11 billion in 2022-23, thanks to a newly conducive eco-system. Interestingly, the government recently doubled the outlay of its PLI scheme to ₹17,000 crore aimed at having electronic goods and computers made in India.

Countries the world over are aiming to de-risk their trade and investments, with global manufacturers diversifying away from China as part of ‘China-plus’ strategies. India, with its unparalleled demographic dividend and bounty of skill resources, combined with large and fast-growing markets for devices, offers unprecedented opportunities for indigenous manufacturing. In recent years, India’s manufacturing sector has shown a robust performance. Consider the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). In July 2023, India’s manufacturing PMI at 57.7 was strong, whereas other major economies such as China (49.2), the US (46.4) and the UK (45) were found faltering.

China is the world’s top exporter of personal computers and laptops, with a worldwide market share of about 55%, followed by Mexico (8.6%), the Netherlands and US (both 4.5%) and Germany (4%). Our share is negligible. This means manufacturers have a global opportunity, not just a domestic one.

We must counter rising protectionism worldwide: Free trade is a theoretical concept more than it exists in the real world. The US has long been not only preaching its virtues, but also using a variety of arm-twisting tactics in multilateral and bilateral forums to get other countries to cut subsidies and ease trade barriers. But the US also uses protectionist policies to promote domestic manufacturing. ‘Free trade is long dead’ is a bitter reality now as the world’s top economy has begun pushing for import substitution under the Joe Biden administration. The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 passed by the US Congress, which best captures this policy turn, received strong bipartisan support. The US Department of Commerce is also aiming to ensure that rival China does not benefit from such government funding. American politicians, both Democrats and Republicans alike, consider such protectionism to be the best way to counter the Chinese challenge. The US wants hi-tech manufacturing done at home and intends to protect domestic jobs.

Perhaps India’s government should send some intellectuals and politicians across party lines to the US and similar countries to learn more about present- day economic realities as well as the implications of such unprecedented protectionist measures taken by the US and other major countries.