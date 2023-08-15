Our curbs on computer imports constitute a bold strategic move3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:17 PM IST
It strengthens India’s chances of emerging as a big manufacturing hub in a changing global context
India recently restricted imports of personal computers, laptops, palmtops, automatic data processing machines, micro-computers and large/mainframe computers. Despite the fact that such a bold strategic decision aims to boost indigenous manufacturing for job creation, self-reliance, risk diversification and in turn sustainable economic growth, the move faced severe criticism from various quarters that overlooked contemporary economic realities.