Our curbs on computer imports constitute a bold strategic move

We must counter rising protectionism worldwide: Free trade is a theoretical concept more than it exists in the real world. The US has long been not only preaching its virtues, but also using a variety of arm-twisting tactics in multilateral and bilateral forums to get other countries to cut subsidies and ease trade barriers. But the US also uses protectionist policies to promote domestic manufacturing. ‘Free trade is long dead’ is a bitter reality now as the world’s top economy has begun pushing for import substitution under the Joe Biden administration. The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 passed by the US Congress, which best captures this policy turn, received strong bipartisan support. The US Department of Commerce is also aiming to ensure that rival China does not benefit from such government funding. American politicians, both Democrats and Republicans alike, consider such protectionism to be the best way to counter the Chinese challenge. The US wants hi-tech manufacturing done at home and intends to protect domestic jobs.