India's dash to build roads could lift exports3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:26 AM IST
India’s rush to speed up highway construction should smoothen freight movement, bring down logistical costs and help close a big gap that holds our export competitiveness back
As national elections draw near, public spending has taken an upturn in India. The government is relying on an infrastructure build-up to multiply people’s incomes and support economic growth. Paced-up highway construction has been placed in the spotlight by the Centre’s aim to construct a record 45km of highways daily in 2023-24 on an average. This would add up to 16,000km during the year, exceeding the last high of 13,298km achieved in 2020-21 at a rate of 36.4km per day. Highway construction had slowed after that, with our daily rate dropping to 29km and 24km in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. Now with covid disruptions well behind us, the Union ministry of road transport and highways led by Nitin Gadkari has declared itself ready to step on the accelerator. This is laudable. Speed matters in bigger ways than literally how fast our wheels turn.