India's dash to build roads could lift exports

How quickly every spent rupee changes hands to create ripples of income has been a key concern. Road projects that employ a lot of labour—especially the hard-up who spend more of what they earn than others do—make money move faster than other forms of public expenditure. If such employment spans vast expanses of our landmass, its stimulus effect would also be extensive. The highway network itself is expected to play a major role in India’s Gati Shakti mission, which is aimed at faster and smoother freight movement and reduced logistical costs. By the ministry’s ambition, if all goes by plan, Indian expenses on logistics would account for no more than 9% of GDP by the end of 2024, as against a current estimate of about 16%. Such a sharp drop so swiftly sounds quite unrealistic, but it is still a target worth pursuing aggressively. Lumbering transport must be made a thing of the past for us to keep pace with the industrialized world and raise our chances of integration with global value chains. Capital blocked in slow transit and elongated delivery schedules must not hold Indian businesses back if they’re to compete overseas. India’s shipment of goods has been trailing our export of services. If we expect both categories to touch $1 trillion each by 2030, we must enable industrial inputs to get around the country and merchandise to reach ports cheaply and speedily.

