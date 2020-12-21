Our digital payment systems can transform the creative economy

When it comes to paid content, we are at the 1994 moment of the internet, when the first digital advertising appeared amid widespread scepticism over who would pay for such tiny ads. It took more than a decade for the winning search, display, video and classifieds platforms to shake others out. At this early stage for creator marketplaces and payments, four models have emerged. The most familiar is the ‘iTunes’ model, where a creator charges directly for a download. The most talked-about model is subscriptions, where individual creators can offer a newsletter or a podcast for a fee. In the tech and gaming world “tipping" is common for cool insights or nifty code—where the reader does not have to pay but chooses to do so nevertheless. And a fourth model is to be a patron of your favourite creative projects or individuals.