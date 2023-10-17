Our digital regime best balances innovation and safety

According to Bradford, the US approach was always guided by the “left-leaning techno-libertarians" who looked at the internet as a way to put the power back into the hands of individuals and communities at the expense of corporate and bureaucratic elite. As a result, the US, to this day, prioritises a self-regulatory approach allowing tech companies to decide how they themselves ought to behave. This laissez-faire attitude is the key point of distinction between the American and European regulatory models. Unlike in the US, European governments have long favoured a rights-based approach, with the government—and not tech companies—deciding what behaviour is permissible online. China has a different approach from both the US and Europe with the state exerting a far more direct say in how tech companies function. As a result, China’s state-driven model uses the domestic technology industry as a tool to aggressively preserve and extend the state’s political power.