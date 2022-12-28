Our digital regulation approach can guide the world

In my very first article of 2022, I predicted that this would be a busy year in India for tech policy. I was basing my prediction on the progress that had been made by then on our draft privacy law. Since the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had finally submitted its draft, it seemed inevitable that the bill was well on its way to becoming a law. I saw the immediate next steps as being crucial—the establishment of a Data Protection Authority, the creation of rules, regulations and codes of practice, and the daunting task of orienting commercial practice around a new culture of compliance. Which is why I was sure that the year was going to be busy.

