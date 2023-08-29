During its G20 presidency, India has forcefully promoted digital public infrastructure (DPI) as a modern solution to many of the challenges faced by developed and developing countries alike. Thanks to its diplomatic efforts across two key tracks—the Digital Economy Working Group and Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion—there is now almost universal alignment on the importance of DPI and the many ways in which it can be used.

India’s diplomatic success in raising a buzz on a topic that the rest of the world had heard little of until recently has surprised many. Not only does India not have a track record of demonstrating such leadership at global fora, it has, to the contrary, remained non-committal on issues one might have expected it to take a firm stand on.

One of the reasons for this success is the deep penetration and use of DPI in the country (over 1.3 billion people have a digital identity and every month there are over 9 billion digital payments). India was not presenting a theoretical model for a digital transformation, but rather an ecosystem that had demonstrably worked at scale. Not only did this make the DPI pitch believable, it got other countries with similar problems keen to learn how they could emulate India’s success in their own contexts.

That said, it took coordinated and persistent diplomatic effort to convince delegates of the merits of a DPI approach. This effort was helped by the fact that in a world in which traditional power blocs and business as well as trade ties are being tested, many countries placed in different international contexts saw India as an honest broker.

This diplomatic space is still open to India. Countries in both the Global South and North will be willing, even keen, to see India take more of a leadership role.

This is true for no issue more than climate change and the planet’s energy transition. What India will do in this regard will affect the whole world. India is a significant emitter of greenhouse gases, but it also has growth ambitions that need to be fuelled by a variety of energy sources. Its choices are, therefore, critical. In addition, any solutions that India develops will be replicable in and relevant for many other countries of the Global South. Also, strong action by India will provide a bulwark against the failure of other nations to act. This is what global leaders do.

India’s diplomatic success on DPI is instructive in this context. What worked well for it was India’s ability to demonstrate successful systems and products and show that they were capable of being deployed at scale to solve problems. For climate change and the energy transition as well, India’s credibility as a global leader will be enhanced by developing home-grown solutions and taking them to the world. One big step has been India’s massive renewable energy programme. The country’s electric bus initiative is another.

The next task for India will be to model innovative and credible solutions to finance the energy transition that can be tested and then deployed on the world stage. To give a sense of scale, studies suggest that India may need $7.2 trillion of green investments by 2050. In contrast, annual incremental investment is only around $50 billion right now, while annual corporate capital expenditure is only around $65 billion. Greening the steel sector alone will need an additional $16.4 billion every year. To meet the country’s renewable-energy ambitions in the context of its aim of net-zero emissions by 2070, investment in the power sector will have to increase five times. Traditional approaches look to multilateral institutions to close some of this gap, but limitations in their mandates and suite of products mean this has not happened—and is unlikely to without serious reform. However, there is sufficient private capital in the world to fund India’s energy transition. For this, India needs to quickly build a suite of products, vehicles and business models suited to its transition needs.

Important areas to look at here include a family of risk mitigation instruments such as currency hedging products, or insurance and payment guarantee products that tend to be needed across many sectors in the economy. Take, for example, the electric mobility programme; 50,000 electric buses will need around $8-10 billion, investment for which payment guarantees will be required, as the perceived counter-party risk remains unacceptably high. India could also do with a few more dedicated investment funds to anchor major green infrastructure projects.

Policy mechanisms such as carbon trading under the Paris Agreement offer large-scale potential. If designed carefully, this can cover the cost gap for pivotal technologies such as battery storage. At a price of $25-35 per tonne, renewables-fed battery storage can become viable, or at least seriously reduce its viability gap. India could also look at locally-suited financing arrangements under the Just Energy Transition Programme to expedite its grid greening.

All this will require a lot of detailed and hard work by many Indian thinkers inside and outside the government and a domestic debate on the models of energy transition finance that are detailed, credible, in India’s interest, and also attractive to the rest of the world. This will need to be accompanied by a major diplomatic effort, using all possible tracks, to take our ideas to the world. Our success with digital public infrastructure shows that this can be done.

Rahul Matthan is a co-author of this article.