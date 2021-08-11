The finance ministry’s report on the Indian economy for July struck a note of optimism on a revival. Indeed, most recent data does point upwards. Commerce regained pace last month as covid cases subsided to a plateau of around 40,000 daily and curbs were lifted across the country. The biggest beneficiary was our manufacturing sector. Shop-floors were abuzz with activity again, even as orders rose on the back of a retail recovery that featured ‘revenge shopping’ as a mode of consumer behaviour. The bounce was reflected in the purchasing managers’ index for this sector, which swung up sharply into expansion zone in July, though the services index stayed subdued. India’s indirect tax mop-up showed buoyancy, with GST collections comfortably above ₹1 trillion. At 112.7 million tonnes, July’s rail freight movement was at its highest ever. Indicators like automobile sales, highway toll intake and e-way bill generation also showed a rebound. As some of this is a spring-back of covid-crushed commerce, how sustainable it turns out could critically depend on policy support.

To that end, what merits priority right now is an export thrust, for which we must grab every opportunity. India’s recent performance at ports has been impressive. Our outward shipment of goods hit a high of $35.2 billion in July, after a record $95 billion achieved in the quarter ended 30 June. If this momentum is maintained, the government’s 2021-22 target of $400 billion in merchandise exports will look within reach. And should we achieve it, it would mark both a new peak and return to form after an extended export slump led largely by a drop-off in globalization over the past decade. Whether we’re at another inflexion point is unclear, but the World Trade Organization expects global trade in goods to rise by 8.0% this calendar year, having fallen 5.3% in 2020. For exporters, America’s fiscally-boosted economy has an especially robust market on offer, ready to absorb swelling imports. With household savings enlarged by direct transfers of cash as part of a liberal fiscal stimulus, an expenditure boom is underway in the US that could turn even more exuberant once the pandemic is over. This goes for other rich markets too.

Indian exporters must make the most of it. For us to maximize our global gains, however, we need a sharper export-orientation in terms of policy. Drags on our global competitiveness, like high tariffs on inputs and duty inversions of intermediate and ready-to-use products, need to be removed in many industrial sectors. Given an online shift in spending that was spurred by covid, we must also empower e-commerce platforms with expansive reach in rich markets to act as an export channel for us. For this, they need control of supply quality and back-end operations, which our rules are bent on denying them, even as they face tighter clamps on how they operate and an antitrust probe on charges of bullying sellers. Amazon’s recent snapping of ties with its biggest domestic supplier Cloudtail, declared soon after the apex court refused to get in the way of our competition regulator’s probe, was a direct fallout of that. It also illustrated why activating the internet trade route may prove difficult. Chances of a policy reversal on back-end control seem low. On Tuesday, our commerce minister was cited as welcoming the judiciary’s decision on Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart with a loaded mention of the Quit India call’s anniversary. For the sake of our economy, though, let’s rethink e-com in a global context.

