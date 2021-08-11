Our e-com opportunity to raise export earnings

Indian exporters must make the most of it. For us to maximize our global gains, however, we need a sharper export-orientation in terms of policy. Drags on our global competitiveness, like high tariffs on inputs and duty inversions of intermediate and ready-to-use products, need to be removed in many industrial sectors. Given an online shift in spending that was spurred by covid, we must also empower e-commerce platforms with expansive reach in rich markets to act as an export channel for us. For this, they need control of supply quality and back-end operations, which our rules are bent on denying them, even as they face tighter clamps on how they operate and an antitrust probe on charges of bullying sellers. Amazon’s recent snapping of ties with its biggest domestic supplier Cloudtail, declared soon after the apex court refused to get in the way of our competition regulator’s probe, was a direct fallout of that. It also illustrated why activating the internet trade route may prove difficult. Chances of a policy reversal on back-end control seem low. On Tuesday, our commerce minister was cited as welcoming the judiciary’s decision on Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart with a loaded mention of the Quit India call’s anniversary. For the sake of our economy, though, let’s rethink e-com in a global context.