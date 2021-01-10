Our economic recovery might not be on a glide path yet

Now consider reforms. NCAER reviewed the idea of the government divesting 51% of the expanded equity of public sector banks. But this appears a long shot, given the renewed focus on state capitalism. Some reforms have been initiated in the power sector, where the financial situation of distribution utilities is parlous. In a nutshell, availing loans would require utilities to meet certain conditions, tariff subsidies will take the form of direct benefit transfers, the sector’s regulator would be autonomous, and more space will be opened up for private players. However, the plan assumes that states can be tied down by a change that makes utilities liable for legal action over any default, and this seems facile. After the pandemic, there is a slim chance of that happening, given the high debt levels of utilities and their new obligations to rely on renewable energy, without raising tariffs. Hence, a state-versus-Centre confrontation is likely, especially given the fractious relations over goods and services tax (GST) compensation and the Centre’s unilateral amendment of farm laws.