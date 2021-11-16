Our economic recovery requires a broader base

The durability of this recovery, however, would need a broader set of assurers. Conditions for a revival of private investment may be turning favourable after several false starts over an extended phase of weakness, but while online startups roar and novel business plays get great chunks of capital, some segments of demand might have got scarred by covid, given how it ravaged livelihoods by the multitude. Profits have grown faster than wages in our national income and job generation has not been adequate. What’s more, RBI’s consumer confidence index for the “current situation" was at only 57.7 in September, a bit above its all-time low of 48.6 in July but still below 100, which marks gloom apart from cheer. Little can be taken for granted. An index of consumer sentiment run by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has shown a slower haul back up from a covid crash among those with bigger household earnings. By most accounts, distress persists at lower levels of India’s pyramid. An education snap-off among the poor was one among several covid factors that widened disparities. For our economy to keep up a fast clip of post-pandemic expansion, we would need wider prosperity than this year’s upswing so far has delivered. While infrastructure projects will have a multiplier effect on incomes, we also need a hefty increase in public outlays for healthcare and education, without which the fragility of a K-shaped rebound—with a sharp divergence in fortunes—may get exposed if the going gets tough. We need fiscal correctives.

