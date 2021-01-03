Our economic reforms need better saleability

The fits and starts of economic reforms after we opened up our economy in 1991, a big-bang policy shift that was hailed as an idea whose time had come, suggest that neither shock therapy nor stealth can tighten our embrace of market freedom as a growth catalyst. The job calls for hardsell. Arguably, the saleability of any big reform depends on two key factors: its adherence to market principles and the existence of a sizable constituency of beneficiaries. True, India was pushed by a looming sovereign default to lower entry barriers, but the move had its bearings right and benefits to show. In contrast, an attempt to ease land acquisition recoiled on an overstretch of the state’s ‘eminent domain’ authority. Enabling the state to take over people’s property for private projects on a four-fifths locality vote could only be done in lieu of heavy compensation packages, and an effort to lighten this burden failed; it was seen as loaded in favour of business. Policy changes that were truly market-oriented and marketable have faced far less resistance.

The aim of our Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was to allow for an orderly reallotment of assets and resources for the sake of India’s economic efficiency, but was portrayed as a way to empower banks against businesses that had lumped lenders with bad loans and put public money at risk. Given the context of defaults about half a decade ago, it was an easy sell. Likewise, it was an inflation flare-up in the early 2010s that lent weight to the case for an explicit lid kept on it by our central bank, a macro reform designed to create a stable base for real economic expansion. Even GST, a levy on value addition, had input tax credits as its lure. This reform relieved us of a tax cascade that deterred specialization, and was sold on the slogan of “One nation, one market". These three moves have spluttered, the flawed GST most visibly, but their reformist thrust was clear and each was saleable—somehow. The same cannot be said of the Centre’s recent push for labour-market flexibility. While wider scope for hiring and firing should eventually raise formal employment in the country, this is difficult to explain at a time of job scarcity amid a covid crisis. For a high-drama example of reforms whose popular appeal has proven weak, though, look no further than our farm sector. Legislation that ends the monopoly of state-run mandis, permits the accumulation of private hoards and fosters contract deals between farmers and buyers should offer crop-growers a profitable path away from supply-servitude to the state. Yet, fears of a stage being set for the corporate takeover of agriculture have got in the way, with suspicions stoked by legislative details that seemed pro-business to some. Alleging regulatory capture by India Inc, unruly protesters even went about attacking symbols of Reliance Jio, a telecom major. To calm such nerves down, the Centre should not just assure them of a safety net and explain how an actual market works, but repackage the value proposition. Model contracts and case studies could be publicized as part of a campaign. Success stories sell well.

Meanwhile, India needs other reforms that cannot wait. For privacy online, the state must grant us legal agency over our own data (via ownership rights). The context for this is clear. Social networks operate in a space that has failed to check abuses of market dominance. This justifies intervention. A data shield placed in our hands by the law would be both pro-market and widely welcomed.

