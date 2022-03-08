Our economy is caught between a rock and a hard place

The starting point for assessing the scope for ‘agile’ policy shifts the government may make will have to be the 2022-23 budget, which comes into force from 1 April 2022. Initiatives announced in the last several months, beginning from the middle of 2021, like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and Emergency Line of Credit Guarantee Scheme (ELCGS) for micro, small and medium enterprises, are likely to continue. The PLI package for manufacturing and ELCGS initiatives were introduced as measures to overcome the adverse effects of the pandemic and revive the economy. That rationale remains relevant.