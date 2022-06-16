Our employment data should be interpreted cautiously4 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 09:47 PM IST
Earlier this week, India’s ministry of statistics and programme implementation released the annual report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for the reference period July 2020 to June 2021. This is the fourth report in the PLFS data series and offers information on both employment and unemployment for rural as well as urban areas. Preliminary analysis from the 2020-21 round survey indicates a rise in the number of workers in the Indian economy, with the total number of workers (by usual status) at 539.5 million, as against 513.3 million in 2019-20. Of the total increase in the number of workers, i.e. 26.2 million, its count of male workers rose by 10.8 million while female workers increased by 15.3 million.