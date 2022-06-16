Our employment data should be interpreted cautiously

Going by the broad numbers, these estimates suggest a sharp recovery in employment creation in our economy, with an accompanying decline in unemployment. But any such interpretation could be misleading, given the complexity of interpreting employment estimates. More so in periods of severe distress, such as the current phase of the economy. Not only did our economy suffer a sharp slowdown after 2016-17, with growth slumping from 8.3% that fiscal year to 3.7% in 2019-20, the two years after 2019-20 have been years of disruption in economic activity due to the pandemic, with our economy yet to fully recover from it. So much so that per capita income of Indians was lower in 2021-22 than in 2018-19. Data on rural wages from India’s labour bureau also shows a decline in real wages of casual workers during the same period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}