Our employment trends call for deep thought on job-stealing AI
SummaryWe have not created enough jobs to leverage our youth bulge while job elimination is getting easier
The pandemic was probably India’s most challenging period from an employment perspective. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that the total number of employed fell from 412.7 million in 2016-17 to 387.2 million in 2020-21, and then rose to 405.8 million in 2022-23. Evidently, lost ground has not yet been regained so far. A deeper look into CMIE’s Consumer Pyramid Household Survey offers some rather sharp qualitative takeaways.