Our employment trends call for deep thought on job-stealing AI

Third, the share of persons with a graduate and above degree was steady at 12.5%. This means that most of those employed are educated less. If this is combined with the fact that the share of people employed under the age of 40 has fallen, it places a question on the theory of a demographic dividend. Instead, a youth bulge in a country’s headcount can pose other social issues if they are under-qualified for jobs that provide a sustainable income. The focus has to be on not just ensuring that people get a complete education, but also that they take job-oriented courses. Even reskilling is a challenge if they are not adequately educated to begin with.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}