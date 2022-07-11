Our energy transition opens up vast opportunities for India Inc4 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 10:38 PM IST
Sustainable technologies and innovative business models coupled with market and policy reforms make a case for optimism
Sustainable technologies and innovative business models coupled with market and policy reforms make a case for optimism
Listen to this article
Climate change is one of the greatest challenges that the world is facing today. Addressing a calamity of this magnitude requires a rapid transformation towards a green economy and sustainability. The global action required to address climate change requires a fundamental transformation of all key sectors, including energy, which accounts for a large part of greenhouse gas emissions.