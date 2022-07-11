Our energy transition opens up vast opportunities for India Inc

In the fight against climate change, businesses have a pivotal role to play with their actions, resources and innovation. It welcome that corporates these days are assigning a lot of importance to sustainability, thanks to a growing customer and investor focus on Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) issues, coupled with regulatory and disclosure requirements. Indeed, a growing number of companies have announced their net-zero ambitions and formulated transition plans. Hindustan Unilever, for example, has announced a net zero target of 2039. Our focus on environmental sustainability has demonstrated that such a strategy contributes to the long-term financial success and growth of the company as well as the industry.