Our EV subsidy policy is due for a full overhaul
Carbon compression is a valid goal for state intervention, sure, but a close look at the recent instability in India’s market for electric vehicles should nudge us to rethink our approach
The need of the hour today is to develop a mobility ecosystem that is sustainable and in harmony with the environment," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, addressing the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. So it’s a matter of dismay that domestic sales of two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) have slid sharply after a subsidy was slashed by the government in June. Monthly offtake is down from a high of over 105,500 units this May to under 62,400 in August. Though the peak figure may have got a bounce from a buying rush in anticipation of price hikes as the subsidy roll-back neared, the drop underscores how reliant the industry was on state support. To make matters worse, market rivalry in this space has shrunk after a shake-up caused by the Centre’s crackdown on what it saw as policy bending, with penalties imposed on seven EV makers for claiming money but failing to meet localization and pricing conditions. Such was the impact that the top order has changed. Hero Electric was No. 1 last August with a 20% plus share of electric two-wheelers sold in India, but barely squeaked in with 1.3% last month. Similarly, Okinawa’s slice of 16.4% was reduced to 3.2%. Other players were sent reeling, too, and the survival of some might now be at stake, even as Ola and TVS took pole position and leadership.