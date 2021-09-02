First-quarter growth in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) stands at 20.1 %, as against a contraction of 24.4 % in the first quarter last fiscal year. This however still means that GDP in the first quarter was 9.2 % below its level two years ago.

The key driver of growth in the coming quarters, as in the first quarter, will be exports, riding on the rapidity of recovery in major markets. There are two serious worries here. Neelkanth Mishra has written about a possible “bullwhip" element in export demand. This could cause an immediate ramp-up in demand for steel and other such upstream elements in global supply chains, with a corresponding damp down in the months to come. In this connection, although the rates under the scheme for remission of duties and taxes on exported products (RODTEP) were finally notified in mid-August after a delay of seven-and-a-half months, there is an element of caprice in its structuring.

Steel, pharma and chemicals get no rebate at all, although many products using these inputs do. This kind of cross-sectoral unevenness can get India into trouble with the World Trade Organization (WTO) once again. The scheme looks like a subsidy to selected sectors disguised as duty rollback. If the scheme were truly for duty remission, trade opponents would ask why it is not available across all sectors without exception, albeit at different rates. Aside from this potential for trouble at the WTO, these excluded products need the rebate if they are to survive in a fiercely price-competitive global market in the months to come. I hope a further supplementary set of rates will soon be announced.

The second worry is a larger problem afflicting all exports other than small-volume products going by air (gems, chemicals, smartphones). A crippling shortage of sea-borne containers has afflicted key large-volume products in the Indian export basket (tea, basmati rice, furniture, garments).

Two policy actions are immediately necessary. At a time when container rates have shot up, there is surely a case for a sea-freight subsidy (for a limited period). Tea buyers are reported to be looking at competitors like Sri Lanka and Kenya, which seem to have reacted quickly on this front. Even more urgently, the estimated 25,000-30,000 containers locked up at different ports owing to customs disputes need to be unloaded into warehouses and these containers freed.

In the current setting, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) announced in the Union Budget, with details set out in two-volume detail in mid-August, cannot be looked to for growth medication. Even if the expected ₹88,000 crore of revenue is realized during the current year, which seems unlikely because of the several procedural stages for each monetized asset, it is intended to feed only a small part of the infrastructure expenditure budgeted for the year. It is the latter that will have to drive growth. Monetization is merely a funding source.

The scheme offers a participation incentive to states with a 33% matching transfer from the Centre for revenues that states realize under the scheme. This matching transfer could well have the perverse consequence of states under-achieving the potential value realizable. We have abundant evidence from spectrum and coal auctions that potential value realizable is difficult to pin down.

The scheme is sufficiently attractive for states to want to seize it on their own, without having to be incentivized in any way. It must also be remembered that the most attractive schemes can sometimes fail to find appeal among all states. Volume II of the NMP document refers to the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure announced in October 2020. It offered states an interest-free loan with bullet repayment after 50 years to complete stalled capital projects, or settle the outstanding bills of contractors. The only constraint was that the funds had to be used by the end of March 2021. Tamil Nadu did not sign on for its share of ₹351 crore in what is certainly the most generous such offer in recent memory. Inexplicable in light of a recent white paper from the Tamil Nadu government detailing its difficulties in funding capital expenditure from budgetary resources.

The NMP demands clear and well thought-through processes, with sufficient transparency and safeguards in the form of regulatory structures, for what are visualized as long engagements running up to 50 years in some cases. Legal pitfalls could drown what is already a judicially clogged country.

To take just one example, in the year-wise phasing of identified assets for monetization under the Indian Railways, hill railway stretches (Kalka-Shimla, Darjeeling) are scheduled for the current year. It is expected that private operators will be better able to exploit the tourism potential of these little jewels. If that implies the construction of structures that threaten the environment, will regulators prove equal to the task of denying permission? Will the concessionaires then go to court, claiming that their upfront payment presupposed the ability to construct along the route?

For now, the need of the hour is export facilitation.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist.

