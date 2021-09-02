Our export efforts hold the key to growth in the quarters ahead

The scheme is sufficiently attractive for states to want to seize it on their own, without having to be incentivized in any way. It must also be remembered that the most attractive schemes can sometimes fail to find appeal among all states. Volume II of the NMP document refers to the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure announced in October 2020. It offered states an interest-free loan with bullet repayment after 50 years to complete stalled capital projects, or settle the outstanding bills of contractors. The only constraint was that the funds had to be used by the end of March 2021. Tamil Nadu did not sign on for its share of ₹351 crore in what is certainly the most generous such offer in recent memory. Inexplicable in light of a recent white paper from the Tamil Nadu government detailing its difficulties in funding capital expenditure from budgetary resources.