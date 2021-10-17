Our farm income and nutrition challenge amid climate change

The Green Revolution that once helped India overcome a food crisis is reaching its limits. Its impact in rain-fed areas remains marginal. Even in irrigated areas, a typical farmer now uses 3.5 times more fertilizer than in 1970 to get the same output. Ironically, as much as 78% of this fertilizer is lost to the environment, causing soil, air and water pollution. Consequently, income growth in agriculture is the slowest among all sectors of India’s economy. Further, while input-intensive agriculture has made us calorie-secure, about 22% of adults are underweight and 38% and 59% of children under the age of five are stunted and anaemic.