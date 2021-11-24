Our farm reforms appear dead but long may they live

It is October-November, kharif harvest time. The farmer has just started reaping soybean or maize crop in, say, Bihar or Madhya Pradesh. Typically, he gets up at 4am and loads his produce, perhaps 1 tonne or less, in a truck or tractor and takes it to a mandi which may be 50km away. He reaches there hoping to get, say, ₹1,800 per quintal for maize or close to ₹4,000 a quintal for soybean, which are the broad Minimum Support Price (MSP) benchmarks. With all due processes followed, he puts his stock up for sale at the mandi. Buyers, usually a closed group, offer ₹1,500 and ₹3,500 respectively, which is not acceptable. The farmer decides to wait for a better deal. By 4pm, however, he realizes that prices have fallen to ₹1,400 and ₹3,200. Buyers are aware that the farmer must catch a 5 o’clock bus, the last available, and return to his village. He can’t keep his stock for the next day, he reasons, as the same story will likely play out. Besides, his family would have harvested more of the crop by then. There is hence a despair sale.

