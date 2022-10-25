Our female labour participation rate may be better than we think4 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 10:45 PM IST
Surveys that account for misclassified, mis-stated and unpaid work would yield a different picture
Surveys that account for misclassified, mis-stated and unpaid work would yield a different picture
The debate over the inclusion of unpaid work in the calculation of gross domestic product is a long-standing one. Given practical difficulties, this was not pursued further. In recent years, this has become a hot- button issue, since India’s female labour force participation rate (LFPR) is claimed to have declined considerably since 2005. It is a conclusion that fails both experiential and rigorous scrutiny.