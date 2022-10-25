Our female labour participation rate may be better than we think

Firstly, the use of overly broad categories that club productive work (collection of firewood, poultry farming, etc) with domestic duties can in one sweep shift a significant proportion of women in the labour force into the out-of- labour-force category. For example, unless the production of primary goods is identified as the main activity by the respondent, the PLFS questionnaire would categorize women who do both domestic activities and primary goods production/collection as out-of-the- labour-force. Adding the proportion of such women (who might have been wrongly identified as out-of-the-labour-force) to the official LFPR yields an “augmented Female LFPR" of 46.2% for 2020-21, much higher than the 32.5% estimated by the conventional definition. Steven Kapsos and others made a similar attempt in an International Labour Organization (ILO) research paper in 2014, arriving at a female LFPR of 56.4% in India for 2012, against the far lower official estimate of 31.2% for 2012.