The Indian state’s capacity for fair regulation and good governance has always held out promise but seldom lived up to its potential. As a developing economy aspiring to join the ranks of the developed, India’s regulatory ambitions fall woefully short of what defines ‘regulation’ in the latter. Devesh Kapur and Madhav Khosla write in Regulation in India: Design, Capacity, Performance: “A notable feature of the new ‘regulatory’ structure was, and remains, the presence of regulatory agencies that operate with varying—and sometimes ambiguous and controversial—degrees of independence from the traditional political executive." The problem gets compounded when exceptionalism justifies the absence of a regulator’s political autonomy, allowing the executive discretionary—and often arbitrary—controls over the regulatory framework. Whimsy in legalistic structures can be interpreted as deliberate whenever the rules end up favouring one set of private players over others. Perversely, this represents a continuity of sorts: skewed policy frameworks that tilt in favour of some and antagonize others have been India’s specialty over the past 50 odd years. It results in inefficient allocation of resources and impairs long-term economic efficiency. In 1991, a break was supposed to have been made with the past. The problem, however, persists. Consider e-commerce.

The Centre’s latest e-com policy document kept its date with that tradition. Its design bears the stamp of partisan but ineffectual policy-making. Vijay Kelkar and Ajay Shah write in In Service Of The Republic: “Numerous elements of state coercion present in India lack justification." The amended Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020, offer a live example of muddled policy with rule revisions destined to attract litigation. The ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, which sired this new rulebook, claims the guidelines were framed in response to complaints from consumers and traders. They are suffused with suspicion of private e-com players, particularly multinational companies. Their additional compliance norms, overlaps and conflicts with other regulations (such as our competition law), other restrictions on sharing data within a company and barring of ‘related’ companies from selling wares on the same platform seem like rules forged not only to hinder MNC e-com firms but also Indian conglomerates which consider e-com an ideal unifying platform for various products and services sold by their myriad consumer-facing companies.

No less disturbing is the amending of rules within a year of promulgation with an apparent eye on upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. It is well known that small traders and shopkeepers form an important segment of our ruling party’s traditional support base. Their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party has been observed to be wavering, disillusioned by demonetization and dispirited by governance failures during our second wave of covid. But electoral dividends from adapting a policy to specific interests at the cost of others is unlikely to compensate for a setback to India’s desire to be counted as a global business destination. For that, all rules need to be market-friendly, serving all participants equally, not loaded one way or another. While it is true that policy cannot be divorced from the political economy, the shifting of goalposts for a particular agenda goes against our long-term economic interests

