Our foreign trade policy should focus on online exports

Under traditional brick-and-mortar retail operations, as represented by the Confederation of All India Traders, the consumer is charged at a marked ‘maximum retail price’ (MRP), with back-end commissions for the retailer and distributor that often account for about half the MRP. In the model, consumer choices are sought to be directed by shop-shelf visibility and availability, which explains high retail commissions. The disintermediation effect of e-commerce, however, breaks the hold of retailers and helps reduce consumer prices. So long as logistical and physical delivery costs are kept low, this cost advantage could be leveraged in global markets too. This is thus an opportunity that policymakers must work towards helping the country maximize the benefits of.

