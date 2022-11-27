Our free trade agreement with Australia is unique in its details4 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 11:36 PM IST
- It holds high potential for Indian exporters even as our government works to boost exports in the face of a global slowdown
India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia would be unique. It would be our first FTA where the partner country has agreed to eliminate import duties on all products exported from India. In contrast, India will cut duties on about 70% of product lines. This speaks of the tenacity of Indian negotiators led by the commerce minister. Australian Parliament ratified the FTA on 22 November. It will soon become operational.