Our free trade agreement with Australia is unique in its details

The introduction of WTO-compatible export schemes: The government has abolished export schemes that are not compatible with rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The most important one was the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme, which distributed over ₹40,000 crore annually to over 40,000 firms; it was discontinued in 2020. In its place, the government introduced the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RODTEP) and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (ROSCTL) schemes, which are WTO compatible. Exporters can use these without fearing retaliatory action in destination countries.