Our geo-strategic game must nuance its balance

Closer relations with Riyadh and steady ties with Moscow have clear upsides but our complex energy needs mean we must not overlook the tech-diffusion potential of a US-led trade pact
Energy is an extraordinary sector. It has roiled economies and starred in wars. Some historians pin the success of cold countries in the West on their survival-driven pursuit of new ways to harness and deploy it, a quest seen to have given the Industrial Revolution its early impetus. It has also been weaponized, as done in 1973 by Opec, an oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia that now counts Russia as an ally against the backdrop of another big geopolitical split, a Cold War II, at a time that oil producers want to squeeze crude for as much money as possible as the world lunges for clean alternatives. In all this, India’s global neutrality, as dictated by self interest, has meant a closer embrace of Riyadh under the Narendra Modi government. Last weekend’s visit to the Saudi capital by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar was about political, security, social and cultural cooperation, but its theme music of economic ties was hard to miss. He also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a message from Prime Minister Modi, who may soon meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Samarkand at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Since global geopolitics is expected to thicken, India’s moves are under watch across the world.
New Delhi’s recent coziness with Riyadh has paralleled Western scepticism over Prince Salman’s reformist agenda amid a dimming Saudi-US alliance that analysts trace to top-level talks held aboard a warship in 1945. Today, the US, despite being the Arabian peninsula’s chief guarantor of security, can’t seem to get Opec+ to open oil spigots sufficiently to ease prices elevated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On its part, India has been relying on Russian supplies at a discount; thankfully, a new G7 threat of a price cap on these is unlikely to get in the way if Samarkand yields a workaround. In New Delhi’s view, a closer Saudi embrace since 2019 has already yielded other benefits. Recall Pakistan’s failure to get Riyadh’s backing for a pan-Islamic protest against India’s downgrade of Kashmir’s autonomy; this may even explain the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s sensitivity to Saudi disapproval of remarks aired on Islam’s prophet. The operative part of our Saudi relations rests on a commercial plank, and that calculus isn’t lost on either. Although a proposal for a huge investment in Reliance’s oil and gas business from Saudi Aramco fell apart, capital inflows from the kingdom could yet fulfil their potential. Should money begin to talk louder, our stake in West Asian stability will go up.
To the extent that the 2001 terror strikes of 9/11 sought to provoke a response calculated to cleave the US apart from the Muslim world and expose US-allied regimes to the risk of mass uprisings, Riyadh has had to diversify how it fortifies its vast oil reserves. An exchange of spy inputs on rogue plots is therefore another area of mutual aid. All this can be taken to endorse Jaishankar’s optimism on shared prosperity and security. What’s harder to grasp is why New Delhi pulled out from a multilateral trade deal being forged under the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The prospects it holds out for us are hazy, the Centre has said, given the burdens it may impose. But integration with global supply chains not only demands such sign-ups, the diffusion of tech innovation via eco-friendly trade could boost our thrust for clean energy. If diverse bets and relations are at the core of our geo-strategic game, then we mustn’t get the balance wrong.