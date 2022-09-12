Our geo-strategic game must nuance its balance

Energy is an extraordinary sector. It has roiled economies and starred in wars. Some historians pin the success of cold countries in the West on their survival-driven pursuit of new ways to harness and deploy it, a quest seen to have given the Industrial Revolution its early impetus. It has also been weaponized, as done in 1973 by Opec, an oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia that now counts Russia as an ally against the backdrop of another big geopolitical split, a Cold War II, at a time that oil producers want to squeeze crude for as much money as possible as the world lunges for clean alternatives. In all this, India’s global neutrality, as dictated by self interest, has meant a closer embrace of Riyadh under the Narendra Modi government. Last weekend’s visit to the Saudi capital by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar was about political, security, social and cultural cooperation, but its theme music of economic ties was hard to miss. He also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a message from Prime Minister Modi, who may soon meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Samarkand at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Since global geopolitics is expected to thicken, India’s moves are under watch across the world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}