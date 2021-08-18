Our great unicorn migration must avoid three pitfalls

This analysis may violate the wonderful warning of American poet Walt Whitman: Be curious, not judgemental. It may also be ungrateful; we have both benefited greatly from American capital, ideas and institutions. It may even be delusional; America has 5% of the world’s population but generates 48% of business activity, houses eight of the world’s 10 most valuable companies, and has created nearly half of the 19 new companies of the last 25 years that are now worth over $100 billion. For a first-generation entrepreneur, there is no better place than America to be born, incorporate your company, or raise money. But latecomers have an opportunity (and obligation) to learn from pioneers.

