Our green hydrogen policy could be made more effective

As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), oil-refining is the largest consumer of hydrogen today. Our largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) estimates that GHP measures will reduce the cost of green hydrogen production by 40-50%. Producing 1kg of it takes about 50kWh of electricity, assuming electrolyser efficiency of 70%, with renewable energy (RE) the biggest cost component. While India boasts one of the world’s lowest average cost of RE generation, it levies a plethora of charges on wheeling and transmission of electricity between the points of generation and consumption. The GHP envisages green hydrogen production using power supplied by a co-located RE plant or sourced from a remotely-located one. In case of the latter, the landed cost of power would determine the cost of output. As per a recent Mercom India report, the landed cost of solar power in most states is in the range of ₹3.70 and ₹7.14 per kWh. IOC estimates that with landed cost of ₹4-7 per unit, green hydrogen can be made at a cost of ₹500 per kg, which is nearly 3.5 times the cost of grey hydrogen. So the landed cost of RE from a distant source will need to at least be halved (with a corresponding reduction in electrolyser capex cost and increase in efficiency), to make green hydrogen competitive vis-a-vis grey.