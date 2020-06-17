Opinion | Our green shoots must not cause complacency

It is a matter of some relief that “green shoots" of revival have begun to sprout in the Indian economy as it emerges from its lockdown, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on Tuesday. He pointed to a steady rise in electricity consumption, an increase in fertilizer sales, a slight recovery in exports, higher kharif crop acreage, and a pick-up in the production of and demand for two-wheelers. Indeed, there are other signs as well. What offers the strongest glimmer of hope is a sharp recovery in the country’s labour market. Data drawn from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has revealed that India’s unemployment rate fell to 11.6% in the week ended 14 June, down from 17.5% in the previous week. By this count, joblessness is almost back to the level it was before the lockdown. This suggests that the worst is behind us. Much of India has been eager to get back to work, and several cities have regained some of their former buzz. Yet, a post-lockdown jump in commerce should not serve as an excuse for complacency. Our economic challenges remain steep.

A plunge in advance tax collections has been reported for the first quarter of 2020-21. This mop-up came in at ₹12,000 crore, as of 15 June, the due date for the first instalment, down from ₹50,000 crore a year ago. This is a drastic drop. It reflects the poor earnings outlook of individuals as well as corporations, and makes it evident that India’s budget calculations need to be reworked. Key tax jurisdictions, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad, have reported a precipitous fall in tax collections. Many of our prime business centres are still in the grip of coronavirus, which makes it unlikely that they will bounce back anytime soon. Overall, while the economy’s closure for two odd months did slow the spread of the virus, it has not been able to flatten the infection curve. This spells uncertainty, which in turn suggests that investment decisions are likely to stay on hold for a prolonged period. Let us not forget that economic growth was on a downslide even before the covid crisis. Many of the factors at play over the past three years have worsened.

Private consumption, which was already weakening, appears to have taken a heavy blow this financial year. With widespread job losses and salary cuts, income anxiety has rarely been so severe. Households now seem to be in cash-conserving mode, even as other economic agents seek to keep their expense down. Confidence levels remain very low. All this may mean that the corona-induced wave of demand destruction across the economy has yet to subside. Businesses have not found it easy to get back their lost momentum, partly on account of complex and confusing rules for post-lockdown operations, but also because of faltering revenues. An early burst of sales could represent pent-up demand, but keeping numbers buoyed is another matter. The cash crunch experienced in April and May has begun to ease, but there is still not much money to go around. Credit offtake remains weak, too, as borrowers stay away and banks remain wary of mounting bad debt. India’s gross domestic product is widely expected to contract this fiscal year, and border tensions with China are no help. Green shoots have helped lift some gloom, but a revival will be a long haul. The government has plenty to do.

