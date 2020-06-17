Opinion | Our green shoots must not cause complacency

A plunge in advance tax collections has been reported for the first quarter of 2020-21. This mop-up came in at ₹12,000 crore, as of 15 June, the due date for the first instalment, down from ₹50,000 crore a year ago. This is a drastic drop. It reflects the poor earnings outlook of individuals as well as corporations, and makes it evident that India’s budget calculations need to be reworked. Key tax jurisdictions, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad, have reported a precipitous fall in tax collections. Many of our prime business centres are still in the grip of coronavirus, which makes it unlikely that they will bounce back anytime soon. Overall, while the economy’s closure for two odd months did slow the spread of the virus, it has not been able to flatten the infection curve. This spells uncertainty, which in turn suggests that investment decisions are likely to stay on hold for a prolonged period. Let us not forget that economic growth was on a downslide even before the covid crisis. Many of the factors at play over the past three years have worsened.