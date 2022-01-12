Our growth imperative bears a covid inflection

That global monetary conditions will tighten this year is almost a given, but its extent and impact could vary by what the US Federal Reserve does in response to America’s first big bout of price instability since the stagflationary 1970s. In a bid to contain inflation, the Fed has accelerated its stimulus-reversal plans and is expected to push up the globe’s basic cost of credit via hikes in its policy rate of interest. Even if efforts are made not to let this process turn jerky, a squeeze could leave financial markets shaken and businesses bruised. It is the Fed’s job to let the US dollar lose only an average 2% of its internal value over a year; by last month’s count, it had lost a glaring 7% since December 2020. Yet, the US central bank must also aim to maximize employment, patterns of which have also gone awry and thus widened its scope for error on this other target as well. Like the Fed, other central banks have hopes pinned on a full restoration of disrupted supplies. Meanwhile, pressure may mount on policymakers to address inequalities worsened by covid, and should this bloat fiscal deficits all around, inflation control would get even harder for many central banks to achieve.