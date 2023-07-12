Our GST regime needs a return to factory setting

With luxury items placed in the top slab of 28% right from the start in 2017 so that the rich bear more tax, the GST Council’s discretion on slotting goods and services into slabs has made space for vexed debates. This is at a feverish pitch in online gaming, a boom sector with its own tale of complexity. Here, pleas of leniency had arisen from business players asking for games of skill to be treated apart from those of luck, echoing a debate over their legal status. The Council chose to club online gaming with other bets and gambles in the top slab, with 28% GST to be levied on the customer’s buy-in ticket price—as with any consumption tax—even if that’s the whole sum wagered. This bit about GST applying to the full value of an online bet has been a blow to internet business models set up assuming much less tax. It’s unfortunate that so little clarity prevailed within this field. While this is another example of confusion over a tax that was expected to simplify dues, the Council’s call was sound within the framework we have. Like with a hotel stay, GST applies to the transaction price, not net value, and it’s unclear how online gaming could expect it to apply otherwise. On the tax bracket as well, while these businesses may need to operate on wafer-thin margins to attract gamers, India’s GST slab multiplicity was driven by a need to keep indirect taxation progressive, sparing consumers of modest means to the extent possible. Although gaming may be addictive and thus display somewhat inelastic demand, it cannot be claimed as a necessity, nor can its advocates make a moral case for an easy levy. Maybe a moderate rate for gaming could have been considered. But then, that would be easier to argue for had we opted for a flat GST rate for everything, with a list of exceptions short enough to explain itself at a glance. So long as a luxury slab exists in India, gaming is unlikely to escape its clutches, luck based or not.

