Our inflation fight calls for a fiscal pullback too

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under Governor Shaktikanta Das has tended to surprise markets by using tools other than policy rates of interest. In Friday’s bi-monthly review, while RBI again left its repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and stuck with its “withdrawal of accommodation" stance, it announced plans to sell government bonds in the open market that made bond players sit up. Last time’s heavy freeze of bank cash, seen as an action triggered by its variable rate reverse repo vacuum proving a tad weak, was thought to have plugged gaps in its liquidity control schema. And, at this point of the calendar, before a long poll season, RBI wasn’t expected to suck too much money out. With volatile retail prices RBI’s focal concern right now, however, hawkish signals of less funds to go around and dearer money than expected sent Indian bond yields up sharply on Friday. As US short-term bonds now yield 5% plus, it’s possible that RBI had the rupee’s external stability (as linked to asset-related inflows and outflows) partly in mind. But its approach seems directly aimed at the internal stability of our currency—at inflation, i.e., which the central bank said it is aiming to push down to 4%, the mid-point of its official target band.

Governor Das’s statement spelt out RBI’s focus crisply: “I would like to emphatically reiterate that our inflation target is 4% and not 2 to 6%." The emphasis on a specific figure is relevant in the context of a macro debate over the wisdom of US-style inflation targeting and the flexibility needed by RBI to account for supply rigidities. At 6.8% in August, down from 7.4% in July, retail inflation has been very high. With global crude oil prices looking even more volatile after the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia on Saturday, even though it’s only a faint echo of the shock that followed an Israel-Arab war in 1973, today’s risks look loaded against local inflation panning out in line with RBI’s dotted curve. Should oil flare up further, for example, New Delhi might opt to absorb the cost in an effort to keep a lid on fuel-fed retail inflation, but it would still queer RBI’s pitch for achieving 4% even by the second half of 2024. After farm-supply woes and deficient rains over the summer, RBI’s forecast of 5.4% for 2023-24 had already begun to look rather Panglossian, and that was before geopolitical instability returned as a factor to reckon with in energy.

The clarity of RBI’s clarion call on chasing an exact target can be interpreted as a dare taken on by it to give inflation targeting an earnest shot. It would be a big credibility win at the macro level in favour of cheaper capital on a sustainable basis, as loaned money will no longer be inflated away at volatile rates and so risk charges for long tenures should ease. For a credible lid of 4% to be placed on inflation, though, the government will have to assist the effort with a fiscal rein-back. The Centre has intervened in markets to calm specific prices, but more crucial would be for it to abide by its stated fiscal glide path towards 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. With general elections due in 2024, can this year’s 5.9% budget goal be met? And can the fisc in 2024-25 be kept under 5.2%? A caste rumble in the arena of politics could alter the power calculus and tempt New Delhi to delay its pullback. But this would make price stability even harder to attain. For the sake of our economy, the government must not overspend. Whatever the odds of taming inflation, a tighter fisc will certainly help.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!