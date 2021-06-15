Our influencers should disclose their sponsors

ASCI wants influencers to review products and services carefully before hawking them to their followers and to check if clients are trying to foist fake or exaggerated claims upon them. The influential must always bear responsibility towards the people they influence. Regardless of their popularity, failure to abide by this principle could weaken their sway. Placing an audience’s interests first does not preclude endorsing stuff for a fee. What matters is the conviction with which it is done. Earnest advice is not diminished by the fact of its sponsorship, just as what is true is true no matter who says it. Those who feel awkward about labelling their online posts should draw inspiration from the advertising legend David Ogilvy, one of whose “confessions" as an adman was that he’d never sell a brand that he himself would not buy. Whether or not his career actually upheld this approach, let alone the ad agency he started, is not as relevant as the idea in itself. One way or another, this is precisely what influencers need to convey to audiences if they fear an adverse response to payment revelations. Celebrity commercials in mass media often seem to fail the Ogilvy test, a deficiency that has generated plenty of scepticism, especially among the discerning, and stoked a debate within the ad industry over the value of famous faces beyond attracting attention. Social media influencers still have a relatively clean slate. In their own interest, they must use it wisely.