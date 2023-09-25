Our institutes of higher learning can produce a green generation4 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:32 PM IST
India’s higher education sector must step up as a test bed of tech innovation and behavioural change for a sustainable future
The challenge of climate change and an opportunity of technological advancement are important features of India’s growth journey. Using emerging technologies for sustainability is the mantra and our higher education sector can play a key role in achieving this by empowering a ‘green generation’ and catalysing a transformation.