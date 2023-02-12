Our J&K find could put India on the lithium map
An ‘inferred’ stash of 5.9 million tonnes would be 5.5% of the world’s identified reservoirs of a key metal used in EV batteries. If confirmed, it could spell self-sufficiency in a buzzy arena
Self-sufficiency in inputs for eco-friendly mobility is an important goal for the country, so any lithium strike should make us sit up. Earlier, a small find in Karnataka had made news, but it’s a bulky discovery in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that could put India on the world map of this metal’s reserves, after the Geological Survey of India reported “inferred" lithium resources of 5.9 million tonnes in Reasi district. This figure is about 5.5% of the world’s identified total, placed at 98 million tonnes by the US Geological Survey, half of it in South America’s ‘lithium triangle’ of Bolivia, Chile and Argentina, with the US, Australia and China also well endowed. For India to join the league of the latter trio, the J&K find will need scans that offer significantly higher levels of confidence. The part of our better indicated reservoir that can profitably be extracted for industrial use would then be counted as our reserves. This may take time, but the metal’s scarcity and use in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) have spelt a worldwide scramble for it. Last year saw a spectacular upshoot in global prices. Lithium carbonate and hydroxide, key inputs for EV power-packs, had both zoomed above $80 per kg by late 2022, up from under $20 in mid-2021, and have held up near their peak rates.
