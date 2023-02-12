Our J&K find could put India on the lithium map

This light silvery-white metal found in the earth’s crust has taken the shape of a big red dot on the map of geopolitics. The aim of carbon neutrality has begun to set economic terms amid a global schism that has raised the threat of trade wars, autarkic inward turns and outright de-globalization. And big red China dominates the lithium supply chain. Beijing has deals tied up with South American suppliers and its hold on refining places about two-thirds of the world’s lithium cell assembly under Chinese control. Such was the US alarm at being out-run on this (as with microchips), that it went against its free-market doctrine last year to enact an industrial policy behind a trade barrier, with state funds assigned to develop its very own EV supply chain, China-style. With the spirit of free trade violated so openly by an oddly named US law, its Inflation Reduction Act, other countries with EV ambitions have joined the scramble. Lithium’s lightness and ability to pack in energy make it a good pick for vehicles and devices that run on rechargeable batteries, since lithium ions can store and release electricity without adding much body weight. Other uses of the metal are fast being pushed into the shade. As the world’s streets go electric, annual demand for the metal could reach 3-4 million tonnes by 2030, as per a McKinsey report, which would be about five times the usage estimate of 2022. Jockeying for supply security is only expected to intensify as new players seek a competitive edge to chase down China’s lead.