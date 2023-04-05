Our K-shaped recovery is a story that adds up3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
- While India’s covid-relief rollouts thankfully did backstop poverty and opinion is split over what to make of income-tax data, we also saw a divergence in wealth during the pandemic
Inequality in India is an old story. But what did the covid shock do to it? The picture remains hazy. Statistical snapshots are no paragons of perfection, but what little data we have does allow low-rez estimations. Consider the impact on poverty. In a new paper, former Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya and Interlink Advisors founder Vishal More have used expenditure data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to argue that all-India poverty went up in the lockdown quarter (till June 2020), but declined thereafter for four quarters on a trot. That only one quarter went awry, they contend, squares up well with state rollouts of relief in the form of handouts like free food and rural jobs. While the Centre’s response to the crisis did create an invaluable safety net for the poor, doubts still surround whether its labour tracker offers a better view of how people fared than the more focused consumption survey it scrapped in 2019, a decision that snapped our main poverty gauge and prompted charges of data torture.