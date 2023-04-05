Our K-shaped recovery is a story that adds up

Since inequality is a relative metric, we must look at how the rich fared. As Nageswaran and Balasubramanian argue, India’s income Gini coefficient—by which 1 signifies all of it earned by one person and 0 means everyone earns the same—could well have dropped as a result of fiscal transfers. The Gini, however, compares huge chunks of a vast population, so it offers too distant a view to capture too much going to just a few people at the top of a pyramid. Moreover, the data gets even more blurry as we go upscale. After all, India’s real K-shaped story is about divergent wealth rather than income. Wealth is always far harder to assess with any accuracy. While mark-to-market data that corresponds reliably with actual holdings is scarce, we do know that large swathes of assets soared in value over the pandemic, some of them inflated by the easy money that swirled around the globe after central banks got into rescue mode. Stock portfolios that track market indices, for example, made gains over the relevant period that they arguably wouldn’t have without this episode of asset inflation. This boom lends credence to studies by Oxfam and others that said India’s wealth gap widened after covid. All said, that ‘K’ looks highly plausible. Perhaps further findings will clarify what exactly happened.

