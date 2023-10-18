Our labour survey data is far from satisfactory
Summary
- The latest PLFS found Indian unemployment down and labour force participation up, especially of women, but a closer look reveals an urgency to shore up people’s well-being
At first blush, the findings of the latest iteration of the annual report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) tell a happy story: India’s rate of unemployment for 2022-23, at 3.2%, was about half the 6% level in 2017-18, when these surveys started; also, the labour force participation rate for those aged above 15 was dramatically higher than in either the previous year or in 2017-18, as was the worker population ratio. Even more creditably, the labour force participation rate for women had climbed sharply to 31.6% in 2022-23, 10.5 percentage points higher than in 2017-18.