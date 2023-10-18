Our labour survey data is far from satisfactory

But then, sooner or later, the first blush must give way to more realistic assessments. There are good reasons to not treat the unemployment rate as a reliable indicator of either distress or well-being in a country with as much regional variation as India. In places where people live on the margins of subsistence, to be unemployed is to die, whereas in more prosperous places with widespread social support mechanisms, people can afford to be picky about the kind of work they take up. In Bihar, unemployment would be very low, whereas in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the rate of joblessness would be high. Distress, though, would be more acute in areas of low unemployment. The PLFS report also provides data that is more nuanced. In consonance with the findings of the Reserve Bank of India’s Annual Report of a rise in household debt and drop in financial savings, PLFS presents a picture of employment distress. While more people have entered the workforce and are employed, the proportion of regular-wage work has declined by two percentage points, as compared to 2017-18. Those who are self-employed have gone up sharply—by as much as 13 percentage points in the case of women. For the most part, it is people who cannot find a regular employer who are self-employed. Further, earnings have failed to keep pace with inflation for every segment of workers, leaving them worse-off on living standards. India’s consumer price index has risen 29.4% from 2017 to 23, while earnings of the self-employed rose 8.3% over this period, so their inflation-adjusted incomes declined by more than a fifth. The earnings of casual wage workers declined 16% while those on regular wages saw their inflation-adjusted incomes fall by more than a quarter.

